Sahiba Gafarova's Visit To Switzerland Begins

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli
Majlis (Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, arrived on a business trip to
Geneva, Swiss Confederation, Azernews reports.
At the Geneva International Airport, the delegation was received
by the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Geneva branch
of the UN and other international organizations, Galib Israfilov,
and other officials.
Within the framework of the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will
participate in the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union,
the Third Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary
Network and the coordination meeting of the Asian Parliamentary
Assembly.
Speeches of the chairman of the Milli Majlis, meetings with the
heads of parliaments and delegations of a number of countries are
planned for the events.
It should be noted that the delegation includes MPs Elnur
Allahverdiyev, Soltan Mammadov, Sevil Mikayilova, Kamran Bayramov,
Amina Agazade, Shahin Ismayilov, Sabina Khasayeva, Head of the
Parliamentary Office Farid Hajiyev and other officials.
