Shankar Dasan Food And Beverage Manager

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Beverage (F & B) Manager. With over 16 years of extensive experience in the hospitality industry, Shankar has proven himself as a dynamic leader with a passion for excellence.

Shankar began his journey in hospitality in 2006 in Mumbai, India, before making his mark in the UAE in 2008.

He started as a team member at Al Murooj Rotana Dubai Downtown, where his dedication and commitment led to rapid advancement and being promoted to F & B Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront.

Throughout his career, he has held key positions in renowned establishments such as Wyndham Hotel Group and Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View. His remarkable achievements include being part of the pre-opening teams for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront and Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View.

In his new role as F & B Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront, Shankar will oversee seven F & B outlets, ten meeting rooms, and the Ballroom, leading a team of 74 dedicated individuals. His wealth of experience and proven track record make him an invaluable asset to the hotel as it continues to provide exceptional hospitality experiences to its guests.

