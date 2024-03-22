President Of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Convenes With Azerbaijani Representative In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty
Raimkulova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva within the framework of the
working visit to France, Azernews reports.
The discussions centered on the Foundation's efforts to
safeguard and promote the cultural legacy of Turkic communities,
which share common historical roots and values.
There was particular acclaim for the Foundation's initiative to
nominate a new transnational Turkic cultural heritage, the original
Turkic art of Gurama, for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage
List.
The meeting also involved discussions on strengthening ties
between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the
Azerbaijani Embassy in France, as well as planning future
collaborative endeavors.
MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108009851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.