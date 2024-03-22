               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Convenes With Azerbaijani Representative In France


3/22/2024 6:08:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva within the framework of the working visit to France, Azernews reports.

The discussions centered on the Foundation's efforts to safeguard and promote the cultural legacy of Turkic communities, which share common historical roots and values.

There was particular acclaim for the Foundation's initiative to nominate a new transnational Turkic cultural heritage, the original Turkic art of Gurama, for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The meeting also involved discussions on strengthening ties between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, as well as planning future collaborative endeavors.

