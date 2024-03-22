Godrej Interio Delivers Exceptional Interior for SEEPZ Mega Common Facilitation Centre (CFC) in Mumbai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 21st, 2024: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group announced that its business Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture solutions brand, in home and institutional segments, has completed the interior work of the Mega Common Facilitation Centre (CFC) at SEEPZ, Andheri. The project, spanning across 75,000 sq.ft, encompasses a cutting-edge facility spread across six floors. This initiative, led by the Ministry of Commerce, represents a significant project aimed at establishing an iconic centre equipped with cutting-edge technology to support innovation, design and manufacturing of gems and jewellery products.



Godrej Interio undertook the entire civil interiors, MEP, office interiors and workspaces, security, HVAC, firefighting and BMS. India’s first mega common facility centre is an engineering marvel with pleasing interiors. With a Main Entrance featuring an expansive Exhibition Area, state-of-the-art Technology & R&D facilities, a Machinery Service Centre, a Training Centre, and an Exhibition Hall, this center serves as a crucial hub for domestic and international jewellery makers. The CFC provides different facilities like 3D printing, hall marking and also provide skilling for artisans, including specially abled individuals.



Sameer Joshi, Sr. Vice President (B2B), Godrej Interio said, “The establishment of the Mega CFC, boasting world-class infrastructure, will serve as a catalyst for the inherent skills within the gems & jewellery manufacturing industry, particularly benefiting MSMEs. By democratizing access to innovative technology, it promises to reshape the industry's landscape significantly. It will play a crucial role in government ambition of doubling the SEZ export target from $7 billion to $15 billion, unlocking approximately $30 billion in untapped potential. We are delighted to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce in advancing the cause of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership not only marks a milestone in jewellery exports but also creates job opportunities for our nation's youth. Looking ahead, we aim to pursue similar partnerships, expand our reach, and contribute meaningfully to the nation's infrastructure development. Presently, our Turnkey Projects business contributes 20% of our B2B turnover and is poised for a 20% CAGR until FY25.”[1][2]



Godrej Interio has executed over 1500+ projects covering more than 100 million sq. ft. across diverse sectors such as Corporate Offices, Government Offices, Banking, Infrastructure (including Metros, Airports, Museums and Auditoriums), Healthcare, Hospitality, Warehouses, and Retail spaces. In FY23, the turnkey infrastructure solutions business achieved revenues exceeding INR 300 Cr. Godrej Interio is committed to strengthening its market position through the infrastructure line of business by offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions from conception to completion. The team’s skilled architects, interior designers, and project managers work closely with the contracting party to provide a seamless experience. The company’s offerings also include general contracting, design, and execution of everything from interior design to MEP to security and surveillance to AV systems.









