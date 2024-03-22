Kejriwal's Arrest Shows Ruling Party's 'Remarkable Degree Of Nervousness': Omar

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said his party stands with Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party.

“Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor and chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested on Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now