National Guard Destroys Russian Anti-Tank System 'Chrysanthemum'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Charter' destroyed the self-propelled anti-tank missile system of the Russian Federation 'Chrysanthemum'.

The National Guard reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The soldiers of the 'Charter' Brigade destroyed the self-propelled anti-tank missile system of the Russian Federation "Chrysanthemum". In addition, during the week, the National Guard destroyed 33 enemy FPVs in the Serebrianskyi forest," the statement reads.

Over the past week, the enemy conducted more than 140 air and artillery attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian military.

"The occupiers complain about the extremely low quality of ammunition. In the Lyman direction, the enemy is using dummy military equipment and artillery at firing positions to mislead our troops, which complicates the work of UAV units. In addition, the enemy is using discharges with unknown chemicals at the positions of the Defense Forces, such as K-51," the National Guard intelligence said.

As reported, one of the Russian missiles flying towards Kyiv in the morning of March 21 was shot down by an anti-aircraft gunner of the mobile firing group of the 'Bureviy' Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.