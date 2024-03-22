Bein Sports To Stream 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League On Free-To-Air Channel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Sports has announced that it will be broadcasting all remaining matches of this season's ongoing 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) on its free-to-air beIN Sports channel, as well as its official YouTube channel across MENA, as part of its beINSPIRED initiative.

beINSPIRED is a global beIN initiative launched in 2019 that gives a bigger platform to under-represented sports and talent, with a particular focus on women in sport, and is the driving force behind the broadcaster's vast and well-rounded bouquet of women's sports rights across its 24 MENA markets and beyond.

The announcement marks a fourth successive year that beIN is providing free-to-air coverage of the UWCL. With nearly two million viewers tuning in to watch Barcelona win last year's UWCL final, the increase in interest and popularity of the women's game across the region is clear. The quarter-finals got underway yesterday when Ajax hosted Chelsea and Benfica welcomed Lyon, before reigning champions Barcelona travel to Brann and PSG go to Hacken 24 hours later.

beIN holds one of the largest portfolios of women's sports rights in global broadcasting,with Formula 1 Academy, the female-only single-seater racing championship founded by Formula 1, being the latest top tier women's sports acquisition. beIN also holds the rights to UEFA Women's EURO and FIFA Women's World Cup.

Additionally, over the coming months, beIN will also champion women's sports and its top talents competing at this summer's long-awaited Paris 2024 Olympic Games,AFC Women's Under-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024, FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024, FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic, three remaining Grand Slam tennis tournaments as well as the Billie Jean King Cup, on top of year-round live coverage of the Premier Padel Tour.