Ain Sinan, Al Shaqab Claim Wins

Doha, Qatar: Ain Sinan clinched a 5-3 win over Al Adaam while Gaza outclassed Al Zulal 6-2 in Group B of Al Shamal's Founders' Ramadan football tournament at Al Shamal Stadium on Sunday night.

In other match, Al Shaqab defeated Al Jasra Academy 3-1 to top the group with six points. Ain Sinan are second in the group ahead of Gaza on goal difference.

In Group A, Marine Academy will meet Al Saiqa while Ain Muhammad will take on Black Star before a match between Al Waab and Suqur Al Shamal. Group B will see Zulal squaring off with Al Jasra Academy before Al Shaqab face Al Adaam. Gaza and Ain Sinan will lock horn in today's other match.

Al Shamal General Manager Ibrahim Hussein Al Sada and Financial Director Youssef Al Fadala also attended the games as a good number of spectators turned out to watch the matches.