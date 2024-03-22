UN Security Council Discusses Food Insecurity In Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The UN Security Council held a session on Wednesday to discuss the issue of food insecurity in Sudan in light of the fighting the country is witnessing that has claimed the lives of thousands and exposed millions to catastrophic hunger.

Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Maurizio Martina said that the level of hunger across Sudan is "deeply concerning," as some areas - especially in western and central Darfur - are likely to slide into a catastrophic state of food insecurity as the draught season approaches next May.

During the Council's briefing, he added that the conflict exacerbates the hunger crisis, restricts agricultural production, destroys key infrastructure and livelihoods, disrupts trade flows, causes sharp increases in prices, restricts humanitarian access, and leads to large-scale displacement.

He indicated that the spread and escalation of fighting directly affect food security, especially with the conflict reaching new areas, especially in the states of Gezira, Sennar, and White Nile, which are the main food basket in Sudan.

He pointed out that Sudan's economy relies heavily on the agricultural sector, with approximately 65 percent of its population working in agriculture, noting that even those who have succeeded in producing food despite the conflict are rapidly depleting their reserves.

Over the past 11 months, Sudan has been suffering from the devastating humanitarian consequences of the fighting that broke out on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.