Domasco Introduces Stylish GAC Motor M8

Doha, Qatar: Responding to the increasing demand and growing popularity of GAC Motor in Qatar, Doha Marketing Services Company (Domasco) has announced the arrival of the ground-breaking GAC M8, a meticulously crafted MPV poised to upend the premium MPV segment with its advanced technology, opulent configuration, and unparalleled comfort.

As the latest addition to GAC Motor's lineup of vehicles, the M8 showcases the brand's commitment to innovative design, advanced technology, and unparalleled comfort. This 7-seater masterpiece is set to captivate automotive enthusiasts with its distinctive features, promising a sophisticated and luxurious driving experience.

“Since we opened the brand-new GAC Motor showroom last year, we have witnessed a growing appetite for the brand and interest in new models. In response to this, we have introduced the M8 to the lineup, which breaks the mould of the functional multi-purpose vehicle segment with its sophisticated looks and technology-laden features,” said Marco Melani, Managing Director of Domasco GAC Motor.“The M8 is a perfect car for large families and businesses, blending distinctive design, cutting-edge usability, and exceptional performance, all offered at an incredible value.”

Designed with precision engineering and attention to detail, the M8 boasts an array of features that elevate the driving experience to new heights. From state-of-the-art technology to luxurious amenities, the New Generation Flagship MPV from GAC Motor offers an unmatched blend of performance and refinement for discerning drivers and passengers.

Key features include the World's First 360° Airbag Matrix: The M8 is equipped with a total of 7 airbags, creating an all-round, no-fail airbag matrix including unique rear windscreen airbags and the longest side curtain airbags design.

It includes Class-Leading Second Row Seats Packed With A Range Of Cutting-Edge Features:

The 4-way power seats include adjustable leg rests, heated massage seats with a 10-point Air Pump Massage including three modes, ventilation and type C USB ports.

It also includes Smart Self-Driving Assistance Technologies: Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance Systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assistance, Rear Car Approaching Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Breaking.

The M8 is available in 3 trim levels and 5 colours at a starting price of QR129,999 with a 7-Year/ 250,000 KM warranty.

GAC Motor is exclusively distributed in Qatar by Doha Marketing Services Company (Domasco), a leading multi-brand company in Qatar, part of the Al-Futtaim Automotive group. Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group which provides quality products and services that enrich people's lives and aspirations each and every day.