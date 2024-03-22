Diamond League: Barshim And Kerr Set For Suzhou Battle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Olympic high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim will take on newly-crowned World Indoor Champion Hamish Kerr at the second Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Suzhou on May 27.

New Zealander Kerr is the world leader for 2024 having cleared 2.36m to take his maiden global title in Glasgow and will have high hopes of backing it up against perhaps the greatest of his generation in Barshim.

Reigning Olympic champion Barshim, meanwhile, has prioritised training in the build-up to his Olympic defence later this year, not competing since winning his third Asian Games title in October 2023 and skipping the championships where Kerr beat a high-class field.

For Barshim it will be one of the key indicators of his form as he aims to become the first to ever win two men's Olympic high jump titles.

No man in history has won more world outdoor titles than the three Barshim won in succession between 2017 and 2022, as well as a bronze in the most recent championships in Budapest.

“I'm happy to be back in China to start my new season. Last year I finished my season in China at the Asian games and it was fantastic atmosphere and support. I have never been in Suzhou but looking forward to visit and compete there, and looking forward for a great competition,” said the Qatari.

While Barshim has three Diamond League titles and 23 individual wins in athletics' premier one-day series, Kerr only picked up his first Diamond League win last season in Stockholm.

Yet the Oceania record holder is quickly amassing an impressive title collection of his own. In 2022 the 27-year-old backed up World indoor bronze with Commonwealth Games gold that summer and World Indoor gold in March.

“I'm looking forward to making my first ever trip to China a successful one. After jumping 2.36 at World Indoors, I know I am in great shape leading into the meeting. I can't wait to compete against some of the other best jumpers in the world, in front of what will be an amazing crowd,” said Kerr.