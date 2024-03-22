INFINITI Art Loop: Celebrating Creativity and Innovation

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 20 March 2024: INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, launched the first edition of the INFINITI Art Loop on March 18, spanning throughout the holy month of Ramadan. This innovative Ramadan initiative not only champions the diverse voices of artists but also establishes a profound connection between them and the core principles of innovation and artistry that INFINITI embodies.



The unveiling of the INFINITI Art Loop will cast a spotlight on the showroom with an impressive display of art, serving as a testament to Arabian Automobiles' unwavering support for the dynamic arts community. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to fostering creativity and showcasing the intersection of automotive excellence and artistic expression. Through this unique activation, the INFINITI Art Loop aims to celebrate the rich tapestry of talents within the region and promote a harmonious blend of innovation and cultural appreciation throughout the holy month of Ramadan.



Earlier in the month, INFINITI joined hands with ZeeArts to commemorate International Women's Day at the 7th Edition of the 'Art Connects Women' event. This celebration was a tribute to the invaluable contributions made by women to the artistic realm. The event skilfully integrated luxurious car experiences with the exploration of exquisite designer artwork, highlighting our unwavering commitment to both automotive masterpieces and artistic expression. Through this collaboration, INFINITI underscored the seamless connection between the world of luxury automobiles and the vibrant world of art, celebrating the creativity and achievements of women in both domains.



The Art Loop seamlessly integrates the sophistication of INFINITI's fleet with the creative expressions of esteemed women practitioners. Featuring the vibrant acrylics of Nour Bazerbashi, the fashion-forward artistry of Randa Haddadin, the captivating calligraphy of Narjes Noureddine, and Zaahirah Muthy’s strong passion for empowering society through art, the fifteen-day event stands as a testament to inspiration and inclusion. Serving as a bridge from the recent International Women's Day, the Art Loop celebrates the diverse talents of women, creating a harmonious intersection of automotive elegance and artistic innovation.



Accompanied by the rhythms of oud performances, Art Loop offers a sensory blend of cultural richness and interactive exploration. Here, INFINITI's technological excellence and the art world's creativity are displayed together, inviting the community to a space where luxury vehicles and artistry intersect seamlessly. Everyone is encouraged to join in and appreciate this unique fusion, putting a major spin on the traditional showroom experience.



The INFINITI Art Loop is accessible to all until April 9, Monday to Friday from 8:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Visit the INFINITI Center on Sheikh Zayed Road to explore automotive elegance, discover artistic innovation, and be part of an extraordinary experience.







