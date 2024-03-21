Kuwait's Team Lose Against Qatar 0-3 In Qualifications For World, AFC Cups

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national football team were defeated by Qatar 0-3 Thursday in the third round of Group A in qualifications for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia.

The first half of the game held at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium ended a 0-0 draw, although the two teams tried to net.

The second half was totally different as Qatari player Akram Afif managed to score twice in the 47th and 68th minutes, and team mate Ahmad Al-Rawi scored in the 51st minute. Kuwaiti players tried to net, but the game ended in favor of the hosts.

This win helped Qatar top Group A with nine points, while Kuwaitis ranked second with three. India and Afghanistan are set to play later in the day in Saudi Arabia in the same group. The first and second teams out of 36 in total will qualify for the 2027 Asia Cup in Saudi Arabia, according to Asian Federation Football. (end) sss

