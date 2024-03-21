Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Center Receives International Music Award

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The landmark Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul has
received the BraVo music award at a ceremony in the Russian capital
of Moscow, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on
Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.
The ministry said on X that "AKM, which is the heart of culture
and art in our country, has been chosen as the concert and theater
center of the year" in a ceremony held on Tuesday.
"Istanbul Ataturk Cultural Center has been deemed worthy of the
international 'BraVo' award in Russia," the ministry said, adding,
"We are proud."
BraVo is an international music award that is traditionally
attended by ambassadors from partner countries.
