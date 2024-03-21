Kuwait, Jordan Charities Agree To Boost Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Thursday concluded a cooperative agreement with the Jordanian National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS) and Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking to KUNA on this occasion, Kuwaiti Ambassador in Amman Hammad Al-Marri said the signing of the deal is part of Kuwaiti-Jordanian cooperation aiming at helping the population of Gaza, which has been launched since the Israeli occupation aggression on the enclave.

He added that both countries' political leaderships attach much attention to relief and humanitarian action with a view to supporting Palestinians in Gaza amid grave human rights violations committed by Israeli occupation forces.

He noted that Kuwait has launched an airlift to help Gazans at the behest of Jordanian King Abdullah II, in parallel with the Gulf country's air bridge via Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli said that the deal reflects a joint acton mechanism to help the population of Gaza in various domains, mainly relief, food and medical ones.

Speaking to KUNA, he highly commended the cooperation between the KRCS and JNRCS as being "sustainable and permanent", noting that this agreement aims at bolstering and maintaining joint cooperation and exerting more efforts to deliver aid to the Palestinian territory.

For his part, Director-General of the KRCS Abdulrahman Al-Oun said in a statement to KUNA that the agreement is meant to promote bilateral cooperation and to meet the directives of the political leadership to help the Palestinian people.

He reiterated his society's interest in increasing humanitarian and relief aid to the population of Gaza through crossing points and airdropping.

JNRCS Chairman Mohammad Al-Hadid told KUNA that the trilateral deal reflects societal partnership and is intended to boost humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. (end)

