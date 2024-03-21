Azerbaijan Offers Production Under Single Brand To Turkic-Speaking Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov,
suggested starting a pilot project related to the production of
agricultural and food products under the brand of the Organization
of Turkic States (OTS), and exploring the possibilities of applying
a general agricultural insurance system within the
organization.
Azernews informs referring to the ministry that minister
Mammadov put forward his proposal at the III Meeting of Ministers
of Agriculture of OTS held in Kazakhstan.
The minister also noted that the needs of the OTS countries for
agricultural products should be determined, and the demand for
these products should be met mainly at the expense of the member
countries of the organization.
In addition, the Azerbaijani official said that the economic and
agricultural potential of the OTS countries, investment
opportunities, the implemented reforms and the existing transport
and logistics infrastructure allow for the expansion of
cooperation. Saying that Azerbaijan has become one of the reliable
transport and logistics centers of the Eurasian region, Majnun
Mammadov gave detailed information about the contribution that the
important international transport projects implemented by our
country can make to the development of mutual trade relations
between the OTS countries.
The minister drew attention to the fact that President Ilham
Aliyev declared our territories freed from occupation a "green
energy" zone and that these territories have great agricultural
potential. At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan is ready to
cooperate with friendly countries in the direction of the
restoration and development of agriculture in the territories freed
from occupation.
