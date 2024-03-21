No Propaganda Can Conceal Putin's Failure To Achieve Strategic Goals In Ukraine - NATO's Bauer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is desperately trying to create an image of its own might, but no amount of propaganda can hide the coffins that are being shipped back to Russia.

This was stated by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, who spoke at the Kyiv Security Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In Russia... there is no choice, only force. And the rule of law is a façade. A piece of theatre the leadership put on, to fool people into thinking they were playing along,” the admiral said, speaking as part of his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Bauer emphasized that by annexing Crimea, Russia demonstrated its blatant disregard for the rules-based international order, and on February 24, 2022, its leadership fully pulled down their mask and showed the world who they really are.

"Russia is desperately attempting to portray an image of strength. And yet, they have displayed only weakness. There is no amount of propaganda that can cover up the coffins that fly back to the Russian Federation. There is no amount of propaganda that can answer the questions of the families of the deceased soldiers. And there is no amount of propaganda that can conceal the truth that President Putin has not achieved any of his strategic objectives.," said the head of the NATO Military Committee.

As reported, Russia held the so-called "presidential election" on March 15-17. According to its formal "outcome", the incumbent leader, Vladimir Putin, was re-elected for another term.

According to the General Staff, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine as of March 21, 2024, have amounted to 433,840.