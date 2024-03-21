Historic Artifact Unveiled Commemorating Battle Of Karameh Anniversary

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra) - The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center unveiled on Thursday a historical artifact commemorating the enduring legacy of the Battle of Karameh.This artifact, dated March 24, 1968, features a collection of articles from the Jordanian newspaper Al-Dustour, chronicling the events surrounding the Battle of Karameh, which unfolded on March 21, 1968.According to a statement, the document prominently displays excerpts from a press conference hosted by the late King Hussein bin Talal. This conference aimed to elucidate the realities of the battle, showcasing the valor displayed by the Jordan Arab Army in repelling the ruthless Israeli aggression.The newspaper recounted the bravery exhibited by Arab army members in safeguarding their homeland, underscoring the unity of the populace with the leadership and armed forces in their collective efforts to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity.Furthermore, it reported on the funerals of the martyrs who gallantly sacrificed their lives in defense of their cherished homeland. Additionally, it highlighted the geopolitical significance of the battle, emphasizing the pivotal victory secured by the Jordanian army against Israeli aggression. The newspaper also documented international support for Jordan's right to defend its territory.The Documentation Center emphasized the significance of this artifact, as it serves as a testament to a proud chapter in the history of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.