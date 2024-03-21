Kuwaiti Amb. Al-Najem Highlights Solid, Distinguished Kuwait-China Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem celebrated, Thursday, the 53rd anniversary "deep-rooted diplomatic relations" between Kuwait and China dating back to 22 March 1971.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Najem elaborated on the Kuwaiti and Chinese ties, stating they were "built on the clear foundations of mutual trust and common interests, which reflected not only the shared visions of the leaders, but also the desire of the peoples of the two countries to increase friendship between them."

Since the foundation of the diplomatic relations between Kuwait and China, significant growth has been witnessed in political, economic, cultural and other fields, "effectively contributing to development, construction, and progress," added Al-Najem.

Ambassador Al-Najem recounted the friendly bilateral bonds between the two countries as early as February 1965 with the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's official visit, as Minister of Finance, Industry and Trade, to China to meet with former Chinese President Liu Shaoqi.

It is worthy to note that Kuwait is the first Arab country that provided soft government loans to China through the Kuwait Fund for Development, covering many projects in the fields of infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and environmental protection etc., which has contributed to economic and social development in China, mentioned Al-Najem.

Additionally, bilateral cooperation in the health field revived during the 2020 outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic, where China cooperated with Kuwait through sending medical envoys and devices in fighting against the outbreak.

Al-Najem noted that Kuwait Investment Authority opened its office in Beijing in 2011, which moved to Shanghai in 2018, calling it "a good reflection of the special economic significance of China to Kuwait."

He spoke highly of Kuwait Vision 2035, which provides opportunities to increase and develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially with Kuwait's future vision being compatible with China's Belt and Road Initiative, as Kuwait was the first country in the Middle East to join the initiative in 2014.

Furthermore, Al-Najem underscored the successful visit of High Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China last September, during which seven important Memorandums of Understandings on economic development projects were signed between His Highness the Amir and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kuwait and China established the strategic partnership in 2018, which witnessed the two countries ushering into an era of friendship, economic and trade cooperation amounting to about 22 billion US Dollars, making China the largest trading partner of Kuwait for nine consecutive years, according to Al-Najem.

The two nations supported one another, from Kuwait's support of the One-China principle, to China's support of Kuwait during the 1990 Iraqi invasion, where Chinese companies contributed in Kuwait's nation building and restoration after its liberation in 1991, as well as extinguishing 10 oil fire wells, he said.

Al-Najem reiterated that both countries countries have consistent perceptions on regional and international affairs, and the Kuwaiti government highly appreciates China's wisdom and balanced policies while handling such issues, especially the situation that has occurred in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Ambassador expressed his aspiration for bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, which were built on solid foundations and rules, for further growth, development and prosperity. (end)

