Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong Resigns

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, Mac 21 (NNN-VNA) – Vietnam's Communist Party Central Committee, yesterday accepted the resignation of President Vo Van Thuong upon his personal request.

Thuong will also leave his position as a member of the Politburo, according to a decision announced at an extraordinary session of the committee.

A statement released after the meeting said, Thuong was a key leader of the Communist Party and the state, and was assigned to many important leadership positions.

However, Thuong had violated Party regulations, according to reports from the Central Inspection Committee and other relevant agencies.

Thuong's violations have negatively affected public perception, as well as, the reputation of the Party and the state, it said.

“As he was well aware of his responsibilities to the Party, the state and the people, Thuong filed a request to resign from his positions and retire,” the statement said.

Thuong, born in Dec, 1970, was elected as Vietnamese president on Mac 2, 2023.

He was a permanent member of the Party's Central Committee's Secretariat from 2021 to 2023.– NNN-VNA