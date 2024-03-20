Tinygemsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Laying Foundation For Sustainable Long-Term Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a mining and jewelry-making company, specializes in the mining of ammolite, a rare, opal-like gemstone that is only found on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in Southern Alberta. Last year, the company expanded into the mining of gold to complement the historical resources that undergird its jewelry production strategy.“On Feb. 13, the company reported product deliveries worth $1,051,374 at retail for the month of January, highlighting the success of GEMXX's focus on operational efficiency and production of high-margin products... GEMXX plans to build on the year-opening report with further investments in exploration, drilling, surveys, geotechnical reporting, research and development, marketing strategies and expansion into new markets, the company states. Its strategy is designed to further enhance shareholder value and increase the company's strength. GEMXX has $600 million in proven ammolite reserves and $300 million in gold reserves, according to the company,” a recent article reads.“Our ability to achieve such significant deliveries is a clear indication of our competitive edge in this industry and our deep understanding of our customers' needs,” CEO Jay Maull is quoted as saying.“Our strategic investments in increasing proven resources are laying the foundation for sustainable long-term growth... We are confident in our ability to not only meet but exceed our financial goals for the coming year.”

To view the full article, visit

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit GEMXX Corporation .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN