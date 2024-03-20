Fmr Iraqi Defense Minister Arrested In Sweden

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
A former Iraqi Defense Minister has reportedly been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of fraud.
Najah al-Shammari (pictured), who served in the government of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi from May 2019 to June 2020, is said to have been arrested at Stockholm Airport.
Shammari, who holds dual Iraqi-Swedish citizenship, is suspected of illegally receiving benefits in Sweden while living in Iraq.
(Sources: AP, AFP, Asharq al-Awsat)
