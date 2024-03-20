               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office Opens Case On Army Officer Committed Suicide


3/20/2024 7:10:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An officer of the Azerbaijani Army killed himself by using a firearm.

Azernew reports, citing the report of the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the Fuzuli Military Prosecutor's Office received information about the suicide of Musayev Shahriyar Nizami oglu, an officer of the military unit No. N of the Ministry of Defense.

Based on the information, the employees of the Fuzuli Military Prosecutor's Office and the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan inspected the scene and the body, took the items important for the case as material evidence, as well as received explanations and performed other actions.

According to the fact, a criminal case was initiated in the Fuzuli Military Prosecutor's Office under the relevant article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, witnesses were interrogated, appropriate expertises were appointed and directed to execution, and urgent necessary investigative actions were carried out.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

