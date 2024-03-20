Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office Opens Case On Army Officer Committed Suicide

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An officer of the Azerbaijani Army killed himself by using a
firearm.
Azernew reports, citing the report of the press service of the
Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to the information, the Fuzuli Military Prosecutor's
Office received information about the suicide of Musayev Shahriyar
Nizami oglu, an officer of the military unit No. N of the Ministry
of Defense.
Based on the information, the employees of the Fuzuli Military
Prosecutor's Office and the Department of Criminalistics and
Information Technologies of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the
Republic of Azerbaijan inspected the scene and the body, took the
items important for the case as material evidence, as well as
received explanations and performed other actions.
According to the fact, a criminal case was initiated in the
Fuzuli Military Prosecutor's Office under the relevant article of
the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, witnesses were
interrogated, appropriate expertises were appointed and directed to
execution, and urgent necessary investigative actions were carried
out.
Currently, the investigation is ongoing and all measures will be
taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1108003012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.