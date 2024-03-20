Official: Kuwait Keen On Combating Narcotics Per 1962 Constitution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 20 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait affirmed Wednesday its keenness to combat the scourge of drugs, as per the Kuwaiti 1962 Constitution and the legislation issued to combat narcotics and psychotropic substances and regulate their use.

This came in a speech delivered by the Director of the Department of Legal Affairs and Investigations at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ali Hussein Al-Khudhair, at the 67th session of the United Nations Committee on Drug Control.

Dr. Al-Khudhair pointed out that Kuwait established the Addiction Treatment Center, a specialized medical center that provides medical services to addicted persons.

He also stressed that Kuwait focused on the awareness and religious guidance aspect to eradicate the scourge of drugs and psychotropic substance abuse, whether through preparing campaigns and bulletins across all concerned agencies. (end)

amq













MENAFN20032024000071011013ID1108000245