Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tunisia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Wednesday to the President of Tunisia Kais Saied on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the Tunisian President long-term health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to Tunisia and its people. (end) ao

