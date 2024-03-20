Parliamentary Committee Urges Swift Action On Unpaid Wages In Jordanian-Syrian Transport Firm

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 20 (Petra) - The Lower House of Parliament's Labor, Social Development, and Population Committee urged the government to devise comprehensive remedies for the demands of employees at theJordan Syrian Land Transport Company and ensure they receive wages, after a five-month salary delay.Committee head, MP Ramzi Ajarmah, emphasized during Wednesday's session, with Acting Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport, Osama Karadsheh, and Director-General of the Jordan Syrian Land Transport Company, Salama Qatarneh, that the company's inception aimed to foster employment opportunities for Jordanian and Syrian youth and bolster the transport sector, pivotal for the economy, necessitating the company's attention to employee concerns amidst adversities.Ajarmah underscored the plight faced by the company's staff and their families amid challenging economic circumstances.Karadsheh conveyed that the Ministry of Transport liaised with its Syrian counterpart to explore viable resolutions, affirming ongoing diplomatic dialogues.Meanwhile, Qatarneh acknowledged the workforce's integral role within the company and pledged to honor their entitlements.Nonetheless, he cited the company's financial strain due to border closures and operational disruptions, emphasizing the urgency of aiding the company and devising a supportive solution.