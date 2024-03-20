FIFA World Cup Qualifier, India Vs Afghanistan: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Where To Watch, Live Stream & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian football team is gearing up for a crucial clash against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with renewed vigour, bolstered by the return of key players Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali. As the Blue Tigers set their sights on securing a maiden entry into the third round of qualifiers, they face a weakened Afghan side in what promises to be an intense encounter.

With three points already secured and a win under their belt against Kuwait, India currently holds the second spot in Group A. However, with Afghanistan languishing at the bottom of the standings after suffering defeats in both their matches so far, the Indian team sees an opportunity to consolidate their position further.

The return of Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali, who have recovered from long injury layoffs, adds depth and experience to the squad, providing a much-needed boost to their midfield and defense. Their presence is expected to bolster India's chances against their lower-ranked opponents.

Led by veteran Sunil Chhetri, India aims to capitalise on their recent form and secure maximum points against Afghanistan. Chhetri's impressive record against the neighboring team, coupled with the attacking prowess of players like Manvir Singh, adds to India's confidence ahead of the match.

While Afghanistan has always posed a challenge for India, recent internal disputes within the Afghan team have weakened their lineup, with several key players boycotting matches due to issues with the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF). Despite this, India remains wary of the threat posed by players like Zohib Islam Amiri and Omid Musawi.

As the two teams prepare to face off in this crucial qualifier, all eyes will be on India as they aim to capitalize on their strengths and secure three valuable points in their quest for World Cup qualification.

When and What Time is the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match?

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, with kick-off at 12:30 AM IST (Friday).

Where Will the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Game be Played?

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier game will be played in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Where to Buy Tickets for India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Clash?

Information regarding ticket sales for the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash can be obtained from Bookmyshow.

Where to Watch the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier Clash LIVE?

Fans can catch the action of the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash LIVE on the Fancode app.

