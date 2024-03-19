Turkish Airstrikes Hit 27 PKK Targets In N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Mac 20 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish forces conducted airstrikes against 27 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the country's defense ministry said yesterday.

“A total of 27 targets, including bunkers, shelters and caves, used by the terrorist organisation, PKK in Metina, Zap, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil regions of northern Iraq were destroyed by air the operations,” the ministry said in a statement.

The operations came after the Turkish Defence Ministry announced yesterday that, one soldier was killed and four others were injured, as a result of an infiltration and attack attempt by the PKK militants in the“Operation Claw-Lock” region in northern Iraq.

The Turkish security forces often conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region holding hideouts and bases of PKK militants, from where they carry out attacks against Türkiye.

The Turkish government launched Operation Claw-Lock in Apr, 2022, to fight against the PKK in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.– NNN-TRT