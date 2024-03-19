NCI Launches 'El Hassan Learning Platform'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.19 (Petra) - The National Center for Innovation (NCI), affiliated with the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), launched "El Hassan Learning Platform" to place online self-learning within the teaching methods used in Jordanian universities, enhance its standardization, and institutionalize its components, on the occasion of the birthday of His Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal.According to a NCI statement on Tuesday, the platform will be on an Arab and international level and will focus on Arabic to enrich Arabic content on the Internet and will provide university courses for bachelor's students and open academic subjects.The platform will contribute to compensate the educational losses of the Gaza people once the aggression ends, and will present some intellectual, cognitive and scientific production of His Highness Prince El Hassan, covering his selected books, articles, interviews, speeches and research, the statement said.During the launching ceremony, the HCST's Secretary-General, Mashhour Rifai, congratulated the Prince on his birthday, wishing him a long life, adding that the platform bore the Prince's name in honor of his "remarkable and pioneering" role in the science and higher education fields at the local and global levels.The platform emerged from the Prince's visions and ideas and is a development of the "Educate Yourself" initiative, which His Highness called for its establishment at the beginning of the Covid-9 pandemic in the spring of 2020, he pointed out.That initaitive, he noted, succeeded in paving the way and framing distance education within a general strategic direction that places Jordan on the path of digitizing education.Additionally, Rifai added that the HCST will create an award for the best university participating in the platform's work, and another for the best teacher as incentives, indicating that the platform will always continue to develop and update its content, action method and improve its outputs.The platform, which will be an infrastructure for the HCST's training programs, is available via the electronic link,