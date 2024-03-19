Food And Beverage Industrial Planned Projects Remains Steady With 66 Projects In February 2024

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Industrial SalesLeads announced today the February 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 66 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector as compared to 66 in January 2024.







Image caption: Research confirms 66 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector as compared to 66 in January 2024.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news .

Food and Beverage Project Type



Processing Facilities – 45 New Projects Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 23 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity



New Construction – 26 New Projects

Expansion – 24 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 23 New Projects Plant Closing – 5 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

California – 12

Tennessee – 5

Illinois – 3

Indiana – 3

Kentucky- 3

New York – 3

Texas – 3

Alabama – 2

Florida – 2

Georgia – 2

Largest Planned Project

During the month of February, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Nestle Purina Petcare, who is planning to invest $200 million for the expansion of their processing facility in FORT DODGE, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects

FLORIDA:

Supermarket chain is planning to invest $145 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 168,500 sf processing and warehouse facility at 200 Accolade Ave. in ST. JOHNS, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2026.

KANSAS:

Food product mfr. is planning for the construction of a 729,000 sf distribution center in OLATHE, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Fresh produce company is planning to invest $50 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired growing and processing facility at 900 Dahl Rd. in SOMERSET, KY.

INDIANA:

Specialty grocery chain is planning for the construction of a 183,000 sf distribution center in WHITESTOWN, IN. They have recently received approval for the project.

OHIO:

Food processing company is planning to invest $15 million for the construction of a warehouse in AKRON, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their regional operations upon completion.

ONTARIO:

Poultry company is planning for the construction of a 100,000 sf processing facility in STRATHROY, ON. They are currently seeking for the project and will relocate their regional operations upon completion.

NEVADA:

Nutritional supplement ingredients supplier is planning to invest $7 million for the expansion of their processing and warehouse facility in HENDERSON, NV by 92,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project.

WISCONSIN:

Grocery retail chain is planning for the expansion of their distribution center in OAK CREEK, WI by 50,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project.

TENNESSEE:

Oilseed processing company is expanding and planning for the construction of a 22,000 sf processing facility at their processing complex in MEMPHIS, TN. They have recently received approval for the project.

IOWA:

Agricultural cooperative is planning to invest $4.5 million for the expansion of their processing and storage facility in ELGIN, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.

