Turkish Ambassador Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Occasion Of Novruz Holiday

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Turkiye's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagci, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ambassador on his official X account.

