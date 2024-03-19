'I Drove Myself Back..', Farhan Akhtar Recalls Getting Dumped By His Girlfriend While On A Trip To Goa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Farhan Akhtar, a multifaceted talent in the Indian entertainment industry, has not only amassed a significant fan base but also garnered widespread acclaim for his contributions as an actor, director, producer, singer, and songwriter. As he ventures into his latest project, 'Madgaon Express,' as a producer, Farhan recently shared an anecdote from a tumultuous Goa trip where he was unexpectedly dumped by his girlfriend, an experience that later served as inspiration for a memorable breakup moment in the iconic film 'Dil Chahta Hai.'

In an interview with India Today, Farhan Akhtar reminisced, "The most horribly wrong experience was during one of my trips to Goa. Some girl I was dating at that time, dumped me while we were there. I got dumped and drove back myself. So that was the most lonely drive back I have ever been in my life. When you are going with somebody, you feel so cool... 'me and my girlfriend are on the road.' And then you have to come back all alone. The playlist changes completely (from your way up). That was one memorable experience for sure."

Despite this personal setback, Farhan Akhtar remains focused on his professional endeavors. He is currently involved in producing the drama film 'Jee Le Zaraa,' featuring a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, he is actively engaged in the production of the highly anticipated action thriller 'Don 3: The Final Chapter,' starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

On a different note, Farhan's latest venture as a producer, 'Madgaon Express,' marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. Scheduled for release in theatres on March 22, the film promises an engaging blend of humor, drama, and suspense, boasting a talented ensemble cast comprising Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.