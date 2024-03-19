Japan Intends To Send Two Astronauts To Moon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Japan intends to send two astronauts to the Moon after 2028 as
part of the American Artemis space program, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The relevant agreement may be formalized after the meeting of
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden
scheduled for April 10 in Washington.
The United States plans to land American astronauts on the moon
in 2026 as part of the Artemis program. It is expected that such
expeditions will be conducted regularly from 2028. By prior
arrangement, two representatives of Japan are to participate in
this program.
It is worth noting that in 2019, the National Aeronautics and
Space Administration of the United States (NASA) is implementing
the Artemis program, which consists of three stages.
MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107993645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.