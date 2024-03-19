               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Japan Intends To Send Two Astronauts To Moon


3/19/2024 12:07:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Japan intends to send two astronauts to the Moon after 2028 as part of the American Artemis space program, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The relevant agreement may be formalized after the meeting of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden scheduled for April 10 in Washington.

The United States plans to land American astronauts on the moon in 2026 as part of the Artemis program. It is expected that such expeditions will be conducted regularly from 2028. By prior arrangement, two representatives of Japan are to participate in this program.

It is worth noting that in 2019, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States (NASA) is implementing the Artemis program, which consists of three stages.

