China, New Zealand Pledge Efforts To Further Strengthen Relations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WELLINGTON, Mac 19 (NNN-RNZ) – Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, met here yesterday, with both sides pledging further efforts to strengthen cooperation and relations.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is currently on a tour from Mac 17 to 21, for an official visit to New Zealand and Australia.

China-New Zealand relations have been at the forefront of China's relations with developed countries, and has become a treasure for both sides to cherish and carry forward, Wang said.

China regards New Zealand as a rational and mature cooperative partner, and bilateral relations are strategic and long-term in nature, Wang said.

To forge a stronger bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership will not only benefit the two peoples, but also make new contributions to global peace and development, he noted.

New Zealand takes education, technological innovation, infrastructure, business environment and export expansion as its policy priorities, and China is willing to be a reliable strategic partner of New Zealand in these areas, Wang said.

China is happy to see New Zealand's continued participation in the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation, and looks forward to working with New Zealand to explore the new growth areas of cooperation, such as science and technology, green and innovation, while strengthening the cooperation in traditional fields, he said.

Both China and New Zealand advocate multilateralism, support the central role of the United Nations in international affairs, and are committed to resolving international disputes by peaceful means, Wang said.

Luxon said that, New Zealand-China relations are very important. Bilateral relations have achieved strong development, and economic and trade cooperation has yielded fruitful results, since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The comprehensive strategic partnership between New Zealand and China has provided an important driving force for bilateral cooperation, Luxon said, adding that, New Zealand will continue to adhere to the one-China policy.

New Zealand is willing to take the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to further strengthen high-level exchanges with China, enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation in areas, including economy and trade, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, education, tourism, agriculture, technology and climate action, promote common prosperity of the two countries and safeguard regional and world peace and stability, said the prime minister.

Wang also held talks with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters and met with Trade Minister Todd McClay, yesterday.– NNN-RNZ

