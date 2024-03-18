A Breakthrough In Sustainable Skincare Blending Science And Nature

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE, Dubai, February 2024: Kara Kare, a revolutionary, female founded, independent skincare brand created by siblings and skin care enthusiasts Asma and Amira Mohamed. Born out of their shared passion for beauty, chemistry, and sustainability, Kara Kare is set to redefine the skincare industry with its unique line of products crafted from a fusion of scientific knowledge and sustainable practices.

Inspired by the European Pharmacopoeia, the launch sees four bespoke“Essentials” cement themselves at the core of the brand. These are The Serum, The Face Cream, The Eye Contour Cream, and The Cleanser.







Kara Kare is committed to making a positive impact on both your skin and the environment. With a deep-rooted ethos in sustainability, the brand focuses on protecting and nourishing the microbiome of the skin through meticulously developed formulas.

Talk around the gut microbiome is gaining massive traction world-wide, as it should! The same now needs to happen around the importance of the body's largest organ – the skin's microbiome and how to actively feed this buzzing ecosystem.

Present across the skincare spectrum at Kara Kare, are a myriad of natural ingredients that are obtained from vegetable stem cells; a highly innovative and unconventional solution.







Vegetable stem cells from an array of vegetables include Tomato Peel (in cleanser, eye contour cream, face cream) which is renowned for its very high antioxidant power that also protects skin from UV rays and acts against environmental pollution. Celery Plant Stem Cells (face cream, eye cream, serum) stimulates the production of new collagen.







Chilli Plant Stem Cells effectively stimulate the skins metabolism by increasing its elasticity (serum), Aloe Vera (eye cream and face serum) moisturise and sooth the skin, while Prickly Pear Stem moisturises, heals, soothes, and reduces redness.

The skincare line leverages biotechnology, combining the benefits of plant extracts and enzymatic mechanisms with the most effective active ingredients to create products that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible.

Vegetable cell cultures such as meristematic or 'stem' cells offer an inexhaustible source of natural metabolites deriving from non-GMO raw materials, which are free of solvents, extraction residue, palm oil and animal ingredients, and is therefore compatible with a vegan lifestyle.

Benefits to the environment include no use of solvents, no harvesting, no GMOs, no fertilisers, pesticides, preservatives. The biosphere is not destroyed, there is no need for transportation, and land is not exploited.







One of Kara Kare's key initiatives is the use of 'upcycled' ingredients, contributing to the brand's dedication to minimizing waste. By incorporating these ingredients that would otherwise be discarded, Kara Kare aims to make a significant difference in reducing environmental impact. The brand is equally devoted to minimizing the carbon footprint of its supply chain, ensuring that every step in the production process aligns with their commitment to sustainability.

'At Kara Kare, we believe in the power of nature and science working in harmony for the beauty of the skin. Our formulations are built on the pillars of skin tolerance, efficacy, and sustainable production,' said Asma, co-founder of Kara Kare. 'We have carefully curated a range of skincare products that not only enhance the health and appearance of your skin but also reflect our commitment to a more sustainable future.'





Amira continues,“With Kara Kare we wanted to give the skin's microbiome the respect it deserves, so much attention is directed to the microbiome of the gut, so why not extend that to the skin's thriving ecosystem. Many of the harsh ingredients present in skincare completely erode and deplete the microbiome, thus weakening the skin barrier and overall health of the skin.

We are passionate about bringing a natural, gentle, scientific, and results driven skincare line to the market.”







Kara Kare invites skincare enthusiasts, beauty connoisseurs, and eco-conscious consumers to experience the difference in skincare with a brand that not only cares for your skin but also cares for the planet. Discover the beauty of great skin and sustainability with Kara Kare.

