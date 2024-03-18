Australian And Asian Businesses Accounted For 50% Of Mncs Attracted By Dubai International Chamber In 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We are committed to further enhancing Dubai's attractiveness as a destination for investments through our growing network of international representative offices.”

23.5% of the total number of MNCs attracted are based in Latin America and Europe.

23.5% of MNCs attracted are from the Middle East and Eurasia.



18% of MNCs attracted operate in the financial sector across areas including banking, asset and wealth management, and fintech. 15% of MNCs attracted operate within the trade and logistics sector.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 50% of the Multinational Corporations (MNCs) it successfully attracted to Dubai during 2023 are based in Asia and Australia. The growing number of major international businesses attracted from countries across the globe underlines the emirate's importance as a key trade and investment hub.

The figures illustrate the diversity of markets represented among the MNCs the chamber has attracted to Dubai through its network of international representative offices around the world. Latin America and Europe accounted for 23.5% of the total number of MNCs attracted during 2023, with the Middle East and Eurasia accounting for an equal share of 23.5%. Companies from Africa represented 3% of the total number of corporations attracted by the chamber.

The chamber also revealed that 18% of the MNCs attracted to Dubai in 2023 operate within the financial services sector in areas including banking, asset and wealth management, and fintech. The trade and logistics sector ranked second with 15%, followed by the IT sector in third place, which accounted for 12% with MNCs specialising in artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, and software.

The retail, fashion, and travel and tourism sector ranked in fourth place, accounting for 9% of the total number of MNCs attracted to the emirate. The manufacturing, mobility (including aerospace, space, and autonomous and conventional vehicles), and real estate sectors shared fifth place on the list, with each sector accounting for 6% of the total.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented:“Dubai is globally recognised as one of the most attractive cities for multinational corporations operating in all sectors. This attraction is driven by the emirate's numerous competitive advantages, which include a business-friendly environment; economic and cultural openness; favourable legislation, economic strategies, and policies; and the exceptional ease of doing business.”

His Excellency added:“We are committed to further enhancing Dubai's attractiveness as a destination for investments through our growing network of international representative offices. This is further supported by Dubai International Chamber's efforts to connect the global business community to the exciting opportunities for growth, expansion, and prosperity Dubai offers to businesses and investors.”

Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 34 MNCs to the emirate during 2023, achieving an annual growth rate of 580% compared to the previous year. This impressive increase reflects the chamber's ongoing contribution to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy over the coming decade and consolidate Dubai's position among the world's top three economic cities.

The total number of international representative offices operated by Dubai International Chamber now stands at 31, with 16 new offices launched during 2023 alone. This growing network comes as part of the 'Dubai Global' initiative, which aims to establish 50 representative offices worldwide by 2030 to support efforts to attract international investments, companies, and talent to Dubai.

About:

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate's trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.