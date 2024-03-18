               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Stocks Up As Monday Trading Opens


3/18/2024 3:13:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's stock market was up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.17% to 3,305.67 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 0.64% to 1,126.79 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), Azernews reports, citing TASS.

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.11% at 3,303.66 points, while the RTS was up by 0.68% at 1,127.22 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.63% at 92.32 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.62% at 100.59 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.55% at 12.799 rubles.

