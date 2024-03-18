Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Field Nupur Sharma From Rae Bareli?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma is once again making headlines amid speculation that the BJP may nominate her as a candidate from Rae Bareli. Multiple media reports indicate that the BJP is contemplating fielding Nupur Sharma in the upcoming elections from Rae Bareli. This development comes as the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled for Monday is expected to finalize candidates for 25 constituencies across Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

The Election Commission recently announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, which will be conducted in seven phases across the country, with results expected to be declared on June 4.

Nupur Sharma's Political Background

Nupur Sharma gained prominence in 2015 when she contested the Delhi Assembly elections on behalf of the BJP against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. Despite her efforts, she lost the election by a significant margin of over 31,000 votes.

However, Nupur Sharma's political journey has not been devoid of controversies. She sparked controversy during a television appearance with allegedly contentious remarks about Prophet Mohammad, resulting in violence in Kanpur. Following the uproar, the BJP took disciplinary action and suspended her from the party.

Educational and Political Career

Born on April 23, 1985, Nupur Sharma completed her undergraduate degree in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University. She pursued further studies, obtaining an LLB from DU and later pursuing a Master's in Law from the London School of Economics.

Nupur Sharma's political journey commenced with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where she served as the President of the Delhi University Students Union. Notably, she emerged victorious as the sole ABVP candidate in the 2008 student union elections. Subsequently, she became actively involved in the BJP's Yuva Morcha in 2010.

Also Read: UAE, Pakistan nationals receiving 'Viksit Bharat' WhatsApp letter sparks fresh row, Opposition attacks BJP