Nigerian FM says Nigeria will apply to BRICS

(MENAFN) Nigeria is positioning itself to apply for membership in the BRICS group of emerging countries, according to statements made by Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. During a three-day working visit to Moscow, Tuggar discussed bilateral relations and Nigeria's potential BRICS membership with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Tuggar highlighted Nigeria's deliberative democratic system, indicating that the decision to apply for BRICS membership would involve extensive engagement with various interest groups and internal bodies.



Tuggar underscored the significance of Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima's participation in the 2023 BRICS Summit in South Africa, expressing Nigeria's keen interest in joining the group. The announcement follows Tuggar's disclosure in November 2023 that Nigeria aims to seek BRICS membership within the next two years to bolster its representation and influence on the global stage.



The BRICS group, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, recently expanded in January of this year with the inclusion of Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has also been invited to join. Tuggar's remarks suggest that Nigeria views BRICS membership as a strategic opportunity to align itself with emerging economies and participate in alliances with well-defined objectives. With several other states expressing interest in joining BRICS, Nigeria's potential membership underscores its aspirations for enhanced global influence and participation in shaping the future of international relations.

