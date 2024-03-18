Indonesia Commercial Real Estate Market 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Indonesia Commercial Real Estate Market Report by Type (Offices, Retail, Industrial, Logistics, Multi-family, Hospitality), and Region 2024-2032 ”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Indonesia commercial real estate market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Indonesia Commercial Real Estate Market?

The Indonesia commercial real estate market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2024-2032.

Indonesia Commercial Real Estate Market Growth:

The Indonesia commercial real estate market is primarily driven by the improving economic conditions of the country and the increasing globalization of businesses. Moreover, the expanding middle-class population and the elevating levels of urbanization are further acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the escalating demand for shopping malls and entertainment complexes is also catalyzing the growth of the commercial real estate market in Indonesia. Besides this, the government authorities in the country are extensively investing in public infrastructure development projects, which is offering significant growth opportunities to the overall market.

Indonesia Commercial Real Estate Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Offices

Retail

Industrial

Logistics

Multi-family Hospitality

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the type. This includes offices, retail, industrial, logistics, multi-family, and hospitality.

Regional Insights:



Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Sulawesi Others

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Indonesia commercial real estate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Agung Podomoro Land

Ciputra Group

Duta Anggada Realty

Lippo Group

PP Properti (PT PP (Persero) Tbk)

RDTX Group Sinar Mas Land (Sinar Mas)

Indonesia Commercial Real Estate Market Trends:

The emerging preference for sustainability and technological integration is further propelling the growth of Indonesia commercial real estate market. Green building practices are becoming increasingly popular, with developers focusing on eco-friendly and energy-efficient designs to attract environmentally conscious tenants and investors. Additionally, the integration of technology, such as smart building systems and e-commerce platforms, is transforming traditional retail and office spaces, which is creating a positive outlook for the overall market.

E-commerce growth is also reshaping the logistics sector, on account of the rising demand for modern warehouses and distribution centers to facilitate online shopping. Besides this, government bodies in the country have relaxed regulations to allow foreign investors to own property in the country, which is anticipated to further drive the growth of the commercial real estate market in Indonesia over the forecasted period.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

