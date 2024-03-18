Indian authorities arrest 2 after assault on international students during Ramadan prayers

(MENAFN) Two individuals have been apprehended by Indian authorities following an assault on a group of international students during Ramadan prayers at a university hostel in Gujarat, located in western India.



On Saturday night, at least four students sustained injuries when a Hindu far-right mob reportedly invaded the hostel during taraweeh prayers. The praying group comprised individuals from various countries, including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and several African nations. The injured individuals received medical treatment at a nearby hospital.



India's Ministry of External Affairs has declared its intention to pursue "strict actions against the perpetrators" following the attack. On Sunday, the Ahmedabad Police arrested two individuals, identified as Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel, in connection with the incident.



GS Malik, the police commissioner of Ahmedabad city, stated that approximately two dozen individuals entered the hostel and raised objections to the students' prayers, insisting that they conduct their prayers in a mosque. It's worth noting that there is no mosque located on the university campus.



“They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones. They also vandalised their rooms,” Mr Malik declared.



Navid Siddique, an Afghan student who was injured in the attack, recounted to an Indian news agency that the incident unfolded following an altercation with some of the assailants during the prayers.



“They returned with a larger mob armed with stones, iron pipes and attacked us,” he stated. "They went on a rampage in the hostel, assaulting students in their rooms and damaging property and vehicles."

