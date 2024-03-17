Skyblue Media Revolutionizes Luxury Brand Advertising In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East) SkyBlue Media, the esteemed leader in transit media advertising in the UAE, has introduced exclusive out-of-home advertising (OOH) concepts, empowering luxury brands to convert brand visibility into moving canvases, thus placing them at the forefront of interactive transit advertising experiences. With that note, Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, Group Chairman and Managing Director of SkyBlue Media, will explain innovations in OOH advertising and its impact on increasing brand visibility and customer engagement towards luxury brands.

The affluent population and booming economy of Dubai have made it a center for luxury brands. By offering an impressive skyline and an extravagant lifestyle, Dubai offers luxury brands a lucrative way to reach their target audiences. Located at the crossroads of East and West, Dubai is indeed a strategic location for luxury brands looking to expand globally. To showcase their products, luxury brands tend to choose prime locations like shopping malls, high-profile events, or high-end residential areas. These strategic locations offer potential customers the chance to experience the brand firsthand and provide high visibility for their products.

There are, however, fascinating changes taking place in Dubai's luxury market hub. More and more prestigious brands are stepping outside of traditional advertising comfort zones in order to promote their products and services. Drawing inspiration from successful campaigns in Europe, Dubai now stands at the forefront of innovative transit media strategies. In Dubai too, luxury brands are using transit media to showcase their products to broader audiences, as they do in Europe.

When it comes to the UAE, every day, travelers in Dubai spend an average of 60 minutes (1 hour) in traffic, providing a prime opportunity for exposure to bus advertising. With a fleet of approximately 1,400 buses city-wide, 90% of the population encounters bus media multiple times a day. Covering an impressive average distance of 610.3 kilometers per day, these buses traverse 82% of the urban areas in Dubai through their extensive routes. These statistics highlight the significant reach and frequency of bus advertising in Dubai, making it a highly effective channel for brands to connect with a diverse and captive audience throughout the city.

Bus advertising offers a unique and powerful way to transform buses into moving billboards, significantly increasing brand visibility for all travelers. This dynamic form of outdoor media with its creative and flexible formats captures attention wherever buses go. Whether you are a small startup or a large corporation, the OOH marketing process ensures that bus advertising is accessible to businesses of all sizes, regardless of budget constraints. Moreover, by using specific bus routes, brands can effectively reach their ideal customers while minimizing marketing expenses, making bus advertising a strategic and cost-effective choice for any campaign.

The trendsetter driving this transformation is none other than SkyBlue Media, whose buses were seen promoting Hamilton, Rado, Longines & Tissot, part of one of the largest luxury groups in Dubai. The RTA buses, strategically traversing the city's key locations, were moving canvases for the artistic expressions of the Rivoli Group, seamlessly blending with the iconic Dubai skyline as they carried the essence of luxury to every corner of the city.

In addition to its local endeavors, SkyBlue Media is in advanced discussions with multiple European agencies, paving the way for cross-continental collaborations and the exchange of best practices in transit media advertising.

As Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global hub for luxury and innovation, SkyBlue Media remains committed to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled brand experiences in transit spaces.

About the Author:

Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, Group Chairman & Managing Director of SkyBlue Media

Dato' Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, a visionary Group Chairman & MD at SkyBlue Media Group, revolutionized OOH advertising in Malaysia and the UAE. With triple ASEAN Business Awards, he leads a multi-award-winning powerhouse with 300+ screens. Founded in 2009, SkyBlue Media turned lamp posts into synchronized LED screens under his leadership. Internationally recognized for his marketing prowess, he expanded SkyBlue Media into the UAE. As the exclusive partner of RTA Dubai, SkyBlue Media drives innovative transit media solutions for brands. Beyond business, Dato' Manikandamurthy champions philanthropy, earning the title“Dato'” for his contributions to education and sustainability.

About SkyBlue Media:

The Premier Choice for Transit Media Advertising in Dubai, SkyBlue Media holds the exclusive concession for advertising on RTA (Roads and Transport Authority) buses, bus shelters, mupis, and bus stations across Dubai. Specializing in transit media advertising, we provide prime opportunities to showcase a brand in the heart of the city. Our services include advertising on RTA Buses, Bus Shelter Advertising, Mupis Advertising & Bus Station Advertising.