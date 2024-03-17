Ukraine Decries Russian Hoax Story Of Minors Being Trained For Sabotage Missions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian reports claiming students in Sumy region are allegedly being prepared to take part in subversive operations against the invasion forces do not correspond to reality.

That's according to the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security at the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Ukrinform reports.

"Lies: 117th Brigade fighters are bringing coffers full of weapons to schools across Sumy region to train students for sabotage work. That's what a pro-Russian Telegram channel claims. Truth: territorial defense soldiers work with high school students in Sumy, training them in combat casualty care and shooting, of which they reported on Facebook," Ukraine's StratCom wrote.

Russia spreading fake news of Ukraine's“strike” on nuclear power plant -

It is noted that students are learning from soldiers about the MARCH combat casualty care algorithm.

"That information can save lives, so it is logical that it is taught to children in the country at war. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that Ukrainian students are really preparing for sabotage missions against the invaders," the explainer reads.

In a separate report debunking Russian fake news, StratCom refuted reports claiming Ukraine had announced civilian evacuation from Kharkiv, bracing for a Russian attack.