Jordan Export, Loan Guarantee Corporation Forge Pact To Boost Exports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - The Jordan Exports and the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday, aiming to bolster and invigorate Jordanian exports and enterprises of all sizes.Omar Qaryouti, CEO of Jordan Exports, and Muhammad Jaafari, General Manager of the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation, sealed the agreement.The MoU entails reciprocal promotion of their respective clientele, collaborative risk assessments to bolster the competitiveness of Jordanian exporters, joint participation in exhibitions and trade missions organized by Jordan Exports, and provision of technical assistance to beneficiary firms.Qaryouti praised the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation's role in offering loan guarantees against banking and financial risks, safeguarding Jordanian exporters from political and commercial risks through its programs aimed at encouraging exports to foreign markets.Jaafari commended the joint efforts of both entities in supporting export activities and facilitating access to foreign markets for Jordanian exporters, thereby enhancing national exports and furthering the goals of the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation.Jordan Exports serves as a focal point for coordinating national export endeavors, employing innovative strategies to empower Jordanian enterprises, spur export growth, and foster global connections for Jordanian businesses.