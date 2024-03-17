(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, has criticized recent remarks made by Pope Francis regarding peace talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict, deeming them inappropriate and ill-timed. Borrell's comments come in response to the Pope's statement during an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI, where he suggested that Ukraine could demonstrate courage by initiating peace negotiations with Russia.



During an interview with Spanish public radio RNE, Borrell expressed his disapproval of the Pope's remarks, stating that the pontiff's intervention in the matter was unsolicited and that urging Ukraine to surrender is not conducive to achieving peace. Instead, Borrell emphasized the importance of continuing to support Ukraine during this critical juncture.



Borrell's remarks reflect growing concerns among European officials and Ukrainian authorities, who have interpreted the Pope's comments as a call for Ukraine to capitulate to Russia.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indirectly addressed the issue, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and support from religious figures who stand alongside the Ukrainian people.



The controversy surrounding the Pope's comments underscores the complexities of international diplomacy and the delicate balance between promoting peace and respecting the sovereignty and agency of nations involved in conflict. As tensions persist in the region, stakeholders continue to grapple with finding viable pathways to de-escalation and resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

