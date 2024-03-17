Two Killed, Three Injured In House Collapse Due To Heavy Rains In Southern Iraq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad, Iraq: Two people killed and three others were injured due to heavy rains in the center of Amarah city, the capital of Maysan Governorate, located in southern Iraq.

An Iraqi security source reported that two children died, while their father, mother, and brother suffered serious injuries as a result of their house collapsing due to the heavy rains in the Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood in the center of Amarah.

The civil defense teams cordoned off the accident site, recovered the two bodies, and handed them over to the relevant security and health authorities, the source added.