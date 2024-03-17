Vcuarts Qatar Concludes Tasmeem Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) - a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university - wrapped up its latest edition of Tasmeem Doha titled 'Under Construction', last week.

Tasmeem Doha is an international, biennial, art and design conference hosted and organized by VCUarts Qatar since 2004. Each edition of Tasmeem Doha highlights a unique and contemporary theme within art and design, exploring novel concepts, methods and applications through masterclasses, discussions and workshops led by renowned designers and leading specialists from various fields.

This year's theme 'Under Construction' highlighted the critical role that art and design play in inspiring and enabling change. The theme also underscored how creative research inspires novel solutions to existing societal concerns.

VCUarts Qatar's Dean, Amir Berbić, welcomed the gathering, and said:“For the next few days we will step out of the everyday and into a world of our creation – with renowned artists, designers, practitioners, and thinkers to lead the way. The topics and experiences will speak to the complex and challenging times we are in – the reality that change is a constant, and there is a need for today's designers, artists and creators to bring new and inventive ways of doing and thinking, and re-imagining our reality through innovation in design and creative production.”

The opening day also featured a panel discussion on the topic 'Inner Structures – Outer Rhythms: The Politics of Contemporary Design from the SWANA Region'. It was followed by a number of events including the '168:01' exhibition by Wafaa Bilal, a series of short films that looked back at previous editions of Tasmeem Doha, an exhibition titled 'Tasmeem Reconstructed' that displayed memorabilia from previous editions, and an audio-visual performance at the Innovative Media Studio. Eng. Mohammed Arqoub Al Khaldi, Chairman of the Supervising Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places at Ashghal, said:“We are pleased to sponsor Tasmeem Doha 2024, which celebrates inspiration and discovery, bringing together various specialisations in the field of design, and because we are committed to building the best for the State of Qatar.”

This year, the conference was held at various locations across Doha, including but not limited to VCUarts Qatar's campus in Education City, M7 in Msheireb Downtown Doha and Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park.