General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Repel 34 Attacks In Four Sectors

Ukraine's defense forces on Saturday repelled 34 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors and prevented Russian saboteurs from breaking through in the Sumy region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on March 16, Ukrinform reports.

Fifty combat engagements occurred on the front lines during the day.

Ukrainian aircraft struck four areas of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military hardware.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit four enemy targets, including a command post, two troop concentration areas and an air defense system.

Throughout the day, Russian invaders launched 1 missile strike, 43 air strikes and 58 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukraine's defense forces and settlements.

Ukrainian forces also thwarted two attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to break through near Stara Huta and Brusky in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.