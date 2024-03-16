Zelensky Appoints Haidai Head Of Mukachevo District State Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhii Haidai to the post of the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration in the Zakarpattia region.

According to Ukrinform, the order to that effect, No. 30/2024-rp of March 15, has been published on the website of the head of state.

Zelenskyi also signed Order No. 29/2024-rp to dismiss Edhar Tokar from the post of the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration in accordance with his statement of resignation.

From September 8, 2015 to November 8, 2018, Haidai served as head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. From October 28, 2019 to March 15, 2023, he headed the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

On February 13, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Haidai's appointment as head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

