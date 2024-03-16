Arab Cmte Stresses Determination To Enhance Human Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee, an affiliate to the Arab League, affirmed Saturday resolve to continue boosting full abidance by provisions of the charter.

Marking the 16th anniversary of the charter's entry into force in 2008, the committee said in a statement that the charter reflects Arab countries' commitment to, and respect for, international human rights law through ensuring a wide range of economic, social, cultural, and civil and political rights.

It added that the 16th anniversary comes at very tough conditions due to the ongoing Israeli occupation genocide against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The charter has contributed to raising awareness on human rights and boosting mechanisms of protecting human rights in the Arab World, it stated.

The theme of this year's commemoration of the charter enforcement is "protecting families and strengthening their bonds". It comes in recognition of the important role of the family institution in society.

The family is the cornerstone of society, the statement said, indicating that the committee realizes challenges in the face of complying with the provisions of this charter over years.

The committee has made strenuous efforts to ensure the implementation of the charter's provisions on ground through serious talks held with states parties, according to the statement.

The charter is an important document and a legal framework binding to enhance and protect human rights in the region, it said, adding that the number of signatory states rose to 18. (end) mfm

